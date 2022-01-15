Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

The Chicago Bulls are in Boston to play the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday night.

They got destroyed by the Golden State Warriors on Friday night 138-96, and during the game All-Star Zach LaVine left early with a knee injury and did not return.

On Saturday, they will not have LaVine for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago also reports that head coach Billy Donovan said that LaVine will not travel with the team to Boston.

The Bulls are coming off of two blowout losses, but are still 27-13 on the season in 40 games, and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball