Bulls And Kings Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls are in California to take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-26 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have won two straight games, but are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Kings, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-45 record in 69 games played.

They are on a four game losing streak, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

