Skip to main content
Bulls And Kings Injury Reports

Bulls And Kings Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Monday's game in California.

The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Monday's game in California.

The Chicago Bulls are in California to take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.   

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-26 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.   

They have won two straight games, but are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall. 

As for the Kings, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-45 record in 69 games played.    

They are on a four game losing streak, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17470072_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17480196_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-King Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17138486_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_16353472_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brook Lopez's Status For Bucks-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17856502_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Player Could Potentially Miss The Rest Of The Season

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17893017_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Lakers

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago