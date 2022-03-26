Bulls Final Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Chicago Bulls are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, and their final injury report for the game has been announced.
The final injury report for Saturday evening can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Both Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan have been updated to available for the game.
They come into the night as the fifth seed in the east with a 42-31 record, but they are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
