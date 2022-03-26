Bulls Final Injury Report Against The Cavs

Skip to main content
The Chicago Bulls are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, and their final injury report for the game has been announced.

The Chicago Bulls are in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening, and for the game they have updated their final injury report.   

The final injury report for Saturday evening can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Both Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan have been updated to available for the game.  

They come into the night as the fifth seed in the east with a 42-31 record, but they are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
