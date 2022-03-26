Bulls Final Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Chicago Bulls are in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening, and for the game they have updated their final injury report.

The final injury report for Saturday evening can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Both Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan have been updated to available for the game.

They come into the night as the fifth seed in the east with a 42-31 record, but they are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

