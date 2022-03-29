Skip to main content
Bulls Injury Report Against The Wizards

Bulls Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Chicago Bulls are in Washington D.C. to play the Wizards on Tuesday evening.

The Chicago Bulls are in Washington D.C. to play the Wizards on Tuesday evening.

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Bulls against the Wizards can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have a 43-32 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_10676085_168388303_lowres
News

Damian Lillard's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17983524_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Warriors

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17878176_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17806116_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17931902_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16255959_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17932964_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17983529_168388303_lowres
Injuries

WATCH: Viral Clip Of Steve Kerr Getting Ejecting And Going On A Tirade At Referees

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago