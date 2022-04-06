Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Illinois on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their finalized injury report.

The final injury report for the Bulls on Tuesday evening can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-33 record in the 78 games that they have played in.

Zach LaVine will miss Tuesday's contest due to injury management.

