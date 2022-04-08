Skip to main content
Bulls Final Injury Report Against The Hornets

Bulls Final Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Chicago Bulls have announced their final injury report for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Chicago Bulls have announced their final injury report for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Illinois on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.   

The finalized injury report for the Bulls against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Coming into the game, the Bulls are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-35 record in 80 games played on the season.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17909709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Final Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar37 seconds ago
USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
News

Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17898222_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17868072_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Cavs Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17936194_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_17987313_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Cavs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17782209_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Suns at Jazz on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel50 minutes ago
USATSI_17910755_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Pistons Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago