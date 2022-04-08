Bulls Final Injury Report Against The Hornets
The Chicago Bulls have announced their final injury report for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Illinois on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.
The finalized injury report for the Bulls against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Coming into the game, the Bulls are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-35 record in 80 games played on the season.
