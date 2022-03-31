Skip to main content
Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Clippers

Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Chicago Bulls have announced their final injury report for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Chicago Bulls have announced their final injury report for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Illinois on Thursday evening, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.   

The final injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Zach LaVine has been upgraded form probable to available for the contest, while everyone else remains ruled out. 

The Bulls are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-32 record int he 76 games that they have played this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17864280_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bojan Bogdanovic's Status For Lakers-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17932762_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Finalized Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Final Status For Clippers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17967283_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Final Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17945426_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17987846_168388303_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Clippers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago