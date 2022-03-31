Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Illinois on Thursday evening, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.

The final injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Zach LaVine has been upgraded form probable to available for the contest, while everyone else remains ruled out.

The Bulls are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-32 record int he 76 games that they have played this season.

