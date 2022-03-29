Skip to main content
Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Chicago Bulls have announced their final injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

The Chicago Bulls are in D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Bulls against the Wizards can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Bulls come into the contest as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Wizards are the 12th seed in the east.  

