Bulls Injury Report Against The Hawks
The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Chicago Bulls are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bulls against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-23 record in the 62 games that they have played.
This season, they are 15-14 in the 29 games that they have played on the road.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2017 when they were led by Jimmy Butler, but this season they are not only likely to make the playoffs, but could easily be a contender to win the east.
