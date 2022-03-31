Skip to main content
Bulls Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Chicago Bulls are in California to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening, and their injury report for the contest can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Everyone on their injury report has been ruled out already except for Zach LaVine, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury. 

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-32 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season. 

