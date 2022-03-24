Skip to main content
Bulls Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening in Louisiana, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full list of players on the injury report for the Bulls against the Pelicans can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Zach LaVine is on the injury report, but is listed as probable, while DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable.   

The Bulls franchise has been having their best season in years, and they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-30 record.  

However, they have been in a massive slump as of late, and are currently 3-7 in their last ten games overall.  

