Bulls Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bulls against the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Zach LaVine and Matt Thomas are both listed as questionable for the contest.

The Bulls enter the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-33 record in 78 games played on the year.

