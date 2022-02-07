Skip to main content
Bulls Injury Report Against The Suns

The Chicago Bulls lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but have a quick turnaround on Monday night when they host the Phoenix Suns.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and for the game they could be without two of their best players.  

The injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report. 

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., Marko Simonovic and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the game. 

Meanwhile, Coby White and Zach LaVine are both listed as questionable. 

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-20 record in the 53 games that they've played. 

They have not been to the postseason since 2017, but that appears as if it will change this season. 

As of right now, they are a legitimate contender to come out of the Eastern Conference this season. 

