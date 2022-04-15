Cavs And Hawks Latest Injury Reports
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks are playing the final game of the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference on Friday evening in Ohio.
For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
Everyone on the injury report has been ruled out except for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jarrett Allen, who are both listed as questionable.
The winner of the contest heads to the NBA Playoffs for the eight and final seed.
Meanwhile, the loser will begin their off-season on Friday evening.
