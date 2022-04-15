Skip to main content

Cavs And Hawks Latest Injury Reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks are playing the final game of the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference on Friday evening in Ohio.  

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report 

Everyone on the injury report has been ruled out except for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jarrett Allen, who are both listed as questionable. 

The winner of the contest heads to the NBA Playoffs for the eight and final seed. 

Meanwhile, the loser will begin their off-season on Friday evening.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

