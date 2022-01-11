Cavs And Kings Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Sacramento taking on the Kings on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Kings can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Coming into the game, the Cavs are 22-18 in 40 games this season, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They have not made the postseason since the 2018 season, and have been a nice surprise this season.  

As for the Kings, they are 16-26 in 42 games, and are the 12th seed in the Western Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

