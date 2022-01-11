Cavs And Kings Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Sacramento taking on the Kings on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Kings can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Cavs are 22-18 in 40 games this season, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have not made the postseason since the 2018 season, and have been a nice surprise this season.

As for the Kings, they are 16-26 in 42 games, and are the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball