Cavs And Kings Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Sacramento taking on the Kings on Monday night.


Coming into the game, the Cavs are 22-18 in 40 games this season, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have not made the postseason since the 2018 season, and have been a nice surprise this season.
As for the Kings, they are 16-26 in 42 games, and are the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
