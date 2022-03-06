Caris LeVert's Status For Raptors-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and for the game one of their best players could potentially be out.

Caris LeVert is listed as doubtful due to a foot injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

LeVert has missed each of the last five games, and has not played since January 15 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The star shooting guard was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Cavs earlier the month.

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season as they have a 36-27 record, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have not been to the postseason since 2018.

Related stories on NBA basketball