Darius Garland's Injury Status For Wizards-Cavs Game
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland has been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without their All-Star point guard.
Darius Garland has been ruled out due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Cavs have had an excellent season so far, and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
In the 59 games that they have played they are 35-24.
At home, they have an impressive 18-9 record in the 27 games that they have played in Ohio.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since LeBron James led them to the 2018 NBA Finals.
Therefore, their success this season has been a big surprise.
