Jimmy Butler's Status For Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Florida to play the Miami Heat, and Jimmy Butler will be available to play in the game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game the Heat will have their best player available.  

Jimmy Butler, who had been on the injury report due to an illness, will play in the game and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-27 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA, because the franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.  

