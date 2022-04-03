Cavs Final Injury Report Against The 76ers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their finalized injury report for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.
Their original injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Rajon Rondo has been upgraded form questionable too available for the contest (see tweet below from Underdog NBA).
