Cavs Injury Report For Friday Against Hawks
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Friday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Ohio on Friday evening for the final play-in tournament game in the Eastern Conference.
The loser will head home for the off-season, while the winner heads to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed.
For the contest, the Cavs have announced their injury report (as of Thursday evening).
Collin Sexton and Dean Wade have been ruled out, while star center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable.
