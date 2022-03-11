Cavs Injury Report Against The Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Florida on Friday evening to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full report for the Cavs against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs will be without Caris LeVert, Collin Sexton, Dylan Windler and Jarrett Allen for the contest.

They come into the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-27 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far.

They've won their last two games, but are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

On the road, they have a 18-16 record in the 34 games that they have played away from Ohio.

The Related stories on NBA basketball