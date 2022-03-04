Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Caris LeVert, Dylan Windler and Collin Sexton have all been ruled out for the game, while Rajon Rondo is listed as doubtful due to a toe sprain.
The Cavs are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-26 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far this season.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018 when LeBron James led them all the way to the NBA Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.