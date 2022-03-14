Cavs Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Ohio on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Cavs against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played.

They are currently on a two-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

However, this season has been an stellar year for the franchise, because they have not been to the playoffs since the 2017-18 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

