Skip to main content
Cavs Injury Report Against The Lakers

Cavs Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Ohio on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full report for the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Everybody on their injury report has already been ruled out for the contest, so nobody's status is in question for the night.  

Jarrett Allen, Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade have all been ruled out.

The Cavs come into the night as the sixth seed in the east with a 41-30 record in the 71 games that they have played this season. 

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and currently on a two-game winning streak. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13913949_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar36 seconds ago
USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17475515_168388303_lowres
News

Lance Stephenson's Pass Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_16931966_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_15856841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Report About James Wiseman's Injury Status

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
News

The Knicks Have Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17934348_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Thew Down A Dunk On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17941304_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Spurs Incredible Game-Winner Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago