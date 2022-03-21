Cavs Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Ohio on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full report for the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Everybody on their injury report has already been ruled out for the contest, so nobody's status is in question for the night.

Jarrett Allen, Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade have all been ruled out.

The Cavs come into the night as the sixth seed in the east with a 41-30 record in the 71 games that they have played this season.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and currently on a two-game winning streak.

The Related stories on NBA basketball