Cavs Injury Report Against The Bulls
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Cavs against the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-38 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.
However, they are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and lost on Friday evening in Florida against the Miami Heat.
The franchise is still on the verge of making their first trip to the postseason since the 2017-18 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.
