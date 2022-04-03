Skip to main content
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Cavs against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Cavs enter Sunday as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-35 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this year. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

