Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Cavs against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs enter Sunday as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-35 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this year.

The Related stories on NBA basketball