Cavs Injury Report Against The Hawks
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday evening.
For the contest, they have released their injury report, which can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
All six players on the injury report have already been ruled out for the night.
The Cavs come into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-34 record in 76 games played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.