Cavs Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday evening. 

For the contest, they have released their injury report, which can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

All six players on the injury report have already been ruled out for the night. 

The Cavs come into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-34 record in 76 games played.

