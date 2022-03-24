Cavs Injury Report Against The Raptors
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening, and for the game the have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Cavs against the Raptors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade, Collin Sexton and Rajon Rondo have all been ruled out for the contest.
The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.
As for the Raptors, they come into the evening as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-32 record in 72 games on the year.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
