Cavs Injury Report Against The Nets
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Brooklyn to take on the Nets in the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The latest injury report for the Cavs is on the NBA's official injury report as of 12:30 Eastern Time.
The Cavs will be without Dean Wade, Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen for the contest.
Whoever wins the game will automatically make the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will still get one more chance.
