Cavs Injury Report Against Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road to face off with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Cavs against the Pacers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs come into the game with a 37-27 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They won their last game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2017-18 NBA season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against Pacers

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
News

