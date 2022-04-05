Cavs Injury Report Against The Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Cavs against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs enter the evening as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-36 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

Everyone one their injury report has already been ruled out, so nobody's status is in question for the night.

The Related stories on NBA basketball