Skip to main content
Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Magic

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Orlando to take on the Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Magic against the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Cavs enter the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-36 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17934238_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar48 seconds ago
USATSI_17553414_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Cavaliers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17342635_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Spurs at Nuggets on Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17129274_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16842449_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18015270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Spurs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15970752_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns Game On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17763146_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Pelicans-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17579943_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch Grizzlies at Jazz on Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago