Mavs Injury Report Against The Jazz for Game 3
The Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury report for Game 3 against the Utah Jazz.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday night in Salt Lake City, and for the game the Mavs have announced their injury report as of 4:30 Eastern Time.
The series is tied up at 1-1 after the Jazz took Game 1, and the Mavs won Game 2 (both in Dallas).
Luka Doncic has yet to play in a game this series, because of a calf injury, and for the game he is listed as questionable.
