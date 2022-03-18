Skip to main content
Nuggets And Cavs Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Friday night, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports. 

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Every single player on the injury report for both teams has already been ruled out for the contest except for Zeke Nnaji, who is questionable due to a knee injury. 

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-28 record in the 70 games that they have played this season.  

As for the Cavs, they come into the game a the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-30 record in 69 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

