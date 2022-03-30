Skip to main content
Nuggets And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers have announced their finalized injury reports for Wednesday.

The Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their finalized injury reports.   

The full injury report for the two squads for the contest can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record, while the Pacers are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-51 record. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

