Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Timberwolves Game

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in Minnesota on Tuesday evening, but the Nuggets could be without their best player.

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for the game due to a toe injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets had come into the season expected to be contenders, but have had major injuries to key players all season long.

However, they are still the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a solid 28-21 record in the 49 games that they have played.

They are on a five-game wining streak, and have won eight out of their last ten games.

On the road they are 15-12 in the 27 games that they have played away from Denver.

