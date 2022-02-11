Skip to main content
Nuggets Injury Report For Game With Celtics

The Denver Nuggets are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

The Denver Nuggets are facing off with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Friday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Monte Morris and Vlatko Cančar for the game. 

Meanwhile, Austin Rivers is listed a probable.  

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-24 record in 54 games. 

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, and have also gone 7-3 in their last ten games. 

As for the Celtics, they come into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-25 record.  

They are on a six-game winning streak, and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

