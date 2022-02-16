Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Denver Nuggets are facing off with the Golden State Warriors in California on Wednesday.
The Denver Nuggets are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar have been ruled out for the game.
Meanwhile, Zeke Nnaji and Monte Morris are both listed as questionable.
The Nuggets come into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-25 record.
They are on a two-game wining streak, 6-4 in their last ten games overall and 16-15 in 31 road games.
As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-16 record.
They are 7-3 in their last ten games overall and 26-5 in 31 games at home.
