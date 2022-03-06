Nuggets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Colorado on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Pelicans can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.



The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-26 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.

They had been expected to be a contender, but they have unfortunately dealt with a magnitude of injuries to key players all season long.

The team has gone an impressive 18-11 in the 29 games that they have played at home in Colorado this season.

