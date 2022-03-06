Skip to main content
Nuggets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Colorado on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Pelicans can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-26 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.   

They had been expected to be a contender, but they have unfortunately dealt with a magnitude of injuries to key players all season long.  

The team has gone an impressive 18-11 in the 29 games that they have played at home in Colorado this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17195926_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar11 seconds ago
USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Caris LeVert's Status For Raptors-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17485726_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Status For Raptors-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17485770_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
News

Mike Conley's Status For Jazz-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17686127_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards' Injury Report Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Move On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago