Nuggets Injury Report Against The Knicks
Update: Austin Rivers has been ruled out.
The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado on Tuesday evening, and for the game the Nuggets have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.
Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar and Austin Rivers have all been ruled out for the game.
The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-24 record in 53 games played.
They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and 14-10 in 24 games at home this season.
As for the Knicks, they come into the game just 2-8 in their last ten games, and are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference at 24-30.
