Nuggets Injury Report Against The Pacers
The Denver Nuggets are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
The Denver Nuggets are in Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Pacers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Nuggets come into the contest as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record in 76 games played on the season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.