Skip to main content

Denver Nuggets Injury Report For Saturday

The Denver Nuggets are playing against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday for Game 1.

The Denver Nuggets are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday evening. 

For the game, they have released their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Nuggets will remain without Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray for the contest.  

In addition, their veteran point guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended.  

The game is scheduled for 8:30 Eastern Time at Chase Center. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18015270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar19 seconds ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17999686_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz And Mavs Final Injury Report

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Mavs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18053529_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_17703394_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Nuggets At Warriors Game 1 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel8 hours ago
USATSI_17857566_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Jazz At Mavericks Game 1 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel8 hours ago
USATSI_17761298_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Timberwolves At Grizzlies Game 1 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel8 hours ago
USATSI_18041562_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Raptors At 76ers Game 1 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel8 hours ago