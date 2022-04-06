Skip to main content
Nuggets Final Injury Report Against The Spurs

Nuggets Final Injury Report Against The Spurs

The Denver Nuggets have announced their final injury report for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Denver Nuggets have announced their final injury report for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday evening in Colorado, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.   

The report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets enter the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16223467_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Final Injury Report Against The Spurs

By Ben Stinar54 seconds ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Finalized Injury Report For Game With Jazz

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17876598_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Viral Tweet Updating Everyone On His Illness

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17673173_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive News About Lonzo Ball

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_16994656_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Grizzles-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17947126_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_16152472_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago