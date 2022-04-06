Nuggets Final Injury Report Against The Spurs

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday evening in Colorado, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.

The report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets enter the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball