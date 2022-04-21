Nuggets Injury Report For Game 3 Against Warriors

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of their first-round series in Colorado on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Nuggets will remain without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. for the contest.

They trail 0-2 after losing the first two games on the road at Chase Center in San Franchise.

Related stories on NBA basketball