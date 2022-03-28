Skip to main content
Nuggets Injury Report Against The Hornets

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Denver Nuggets are in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets come into the contest as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-31 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17238270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar22 seconds ago
USATSI_17063525_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pacers Long Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17691506_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_15644214_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17978345_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Brandon Ingram Said After The Pelicans Beat The Lakers

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17129274_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17976684_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago