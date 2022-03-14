Nuggets Injury Report Against The 76ers
The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Denver Nuggets are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nuggets against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Nuggets are coming into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-28 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games overall.
In the 35 games that they have played on the road away form Denver, they have a solid 20-15 record.
