Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
The Denver Nuggets are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday evening.
For the game, they have released their injury report (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets will remain without Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray for the contest.
In addition, their veteran point guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended.
The game is scheduled for 8:30 Eastern Time at Chase Center.
