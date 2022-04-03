Nuggets Injury Report Against The Lakers

Update: Will Barton is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets enter the afternoon as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-32 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

