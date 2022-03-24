Nuggets Injury Report Against The Suns

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Colorado on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Suns can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-30 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and 21-14 in the 35 games that they have played at home in Denver this season.

Last season, the Nuggets and Suns faced off in the second-round of the playoffs, and the Suns swept the Nuggets.