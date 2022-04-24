Nuggets Injury Report For Game 4

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Nuggets are without Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, who are arguably the team's two best players behind Nikola Jokic.

Neither have made an appearance in the series.

They currently trail the series 3-0, so if they lose on Sunday they will be swept on their home court for the second straight season.

Currently, they are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak dating back to when they were swept by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns last season.

Jokic won the NBA's MVP Award in 2021, and is once again a finalist to win the award this season.

As for the Warriors, they are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

They are once again back to looking like the team that won three NBA Championships in a five-year span prior to their two-year playoff drought.

